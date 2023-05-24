Former Gunner names the player Arsenal are “lost” without

Former Arsenal right-back Emmanuel Eboue believes the team looked “lost” without William Saliba in defence as he missed some crucial games towards the end of the season.

The Gunners looked in a good position to win the Premier League title just a few weeks ago, but once they lost Saliba to injury things quickly went downhill.

Manchester City have now won a third title in a row, and could yet make it a treble this season as they prepare to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Still, things could have been so different if Saliba had stayed fit, and Eboue has highlighted this as the key moment for his old club as they lost their grip on first place.

The Ivorian admits that lack of depth in defence is a worry for Mikel Arteta’s side, as he said the team looked completely lost after losing just one important player through injury.

“This season, for Arsenal, was probably their best in 20 years – they were the best team in the league for so long, but regardless of how things worked out, this is Arsenal’s best team since they last won the title. Arsenal is in my blood; it’s as simple as this. Every week, I sit in front of my TV and I’m watching them,” Eboue exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“Their form took a turn when they drew those three games in a row, and then they completely lost all confidence after losing to Man City; that was the turning point. Then losing 3-0 at home to Brighton ended their title hopes.

“When the league is in your hands, and you miss out at the very end of the season, it’s very difficult to deal with. It’s so hard to come back from that, because you’ve lost everything, and it’s all you can think about. You forget about how well you did for the majority of the season, and you just focus on the last few games. It’s really hard to think about.

“The main problem with this team was what happened when one of the key members of the side was absent, there was a real difference to the starting line-up. For the first few months, everything was good, everyone was fit and playing well, but things got worse as the season went on, and the obvious big miss was – of course – William Saliba. They lost him, and things just didn’t look the same. Arsenal were almost lost on the pitch without him. That lack of strength is a key reason they lost the title race. “