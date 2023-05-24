Arsenal have Tottenham transfer target on their radar, deal could be done for less than £50m

Arsenal have reportedly added Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison to their list of options in the transfer market this summer.

The England international is said to be on the Gunners’ radar, according to the Daily Mirror, though the club’s priority remains a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Maddison has shone for Leicester and a move to a bigger club seems inevitable, especially if the Foxes end up getting relegated on the final day of the season.

It has previously been claimed by the Daily Mail that Maddison could cost less than £50m if Leicester do go down, with Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham previously mentioned as suitors for the 26-year-old.

Arsenal have been linked with a similar player in Chelsea star Mason Mount, as per Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside column, so Maddison could be a decent alternative.

Spurs arguably need Maddison more, though, after a hugely frustrating campaign which has seen Antonio Conte leave his position as manager, with the club facing plenty of uncertainty ahead of the summer.

A signing like Maddison could go a long way to lifting the mood and improving the quality of this Tottenham squad, but if Arsenal join the race then one imagines the player would surely rather move to the Emirates Stadium, where he’d get the chance to play Champions League football next season.