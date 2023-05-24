Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with Emile Smith Rowe in order to help raise funds to pursue a deal for Leicester City’s James Maddison.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim the Gunners are preparing to reshape their squad in time for next season.

An impressive domestic campaign has seen the Londoners rival Manchester City, and although Mikel Arteta’s side came up just short in their efforts to lift their first title since 2004, there is no denying the progress the Spaniard has made at the Emirates.

Consequently, set for an important summer transfer window that is expected to see the club add quality additions, one player believed to be on Arteta’s shortlist is Maddison.

Sitting 18th in the table with just one game to go, the Foxes face the very real possibility of being relegated to the Championship. Failure to beat West Ham on Sunday and see 17th-placed Everton drop points will see the 2016 Champions League demoted to England’s second tier.

But regardless of whether or not the club can retain their top-flight status or not, Maddison is one player expected to depart once the summer transfer window opens next month.

And following long-standing interest from Arsenal, although Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are also rumoured to be in the running to sign the attacking midfielder, the Gunners could be best placed to offer the number 10 the chance to stay in the Premier League.

As for Smith Rowe, despite being an important player for Arteta last season, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time this term. Failing to start a single Premier League game this season, Smith Rowe has been resigned to just 11 substitute appearances, and well behind the likes of Gabriel Martinelli in his manager’s pecking order, seeing the Englishman sacrificed later this year would be far from surprising.