Bruno Guimaraes’ father has been spotted out and about on the streets of Newcastle celebrating the Magpies’ recent Champions League qualification.

If you’re of a certain age, you will remember the cult-football movie ‘Goal’.

Released in 2005, ‘Goal’ is a film about a young, aspiring South American football player called Santiago Munez, who one day dreams of playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In the film, Munez, played by actor Leonardo Guerra, ended up signing for Newcastle United and going on to become one of the sport’s best attackers. Why am I telling you this? – Well, one of the film’s most iconic scenes is when Munez’s father, once sceptical of his offspring’s dreams, makes the journey to England to watch his son’s performance at a local pub in Newcastle.

Amazingly, a very similar scenario has played out in real life with Guimaraes and his father. Adored by the Geordie-faithful following his transfer from Lyon nearly two years ago, the Brazilian midfielder has become a real fan-favourite and looks on course to be a club legend.

And his father, Dick Gomez, appears to be equally as loved by the Magpies’ fanbase.

Bruno Guimaraes’ father celebrates with Newcastle United fans

Spotted recently in a local bar, Gomez, was seen celebrating the club’s impressive Champions League qualification following their 0-0 draw against Leicester City on Monday night.

The heartwarming footage, which has been posted on social media, shows Gomez, along with several fans, singing his son’s name and celebrating the Magpies’ long-awaited return to Europe’s big-time.

Bruno Guimarães’ father singing along with the Newcastle fans in a local pub! Love it! 🖤🤍

pic.twitter.com/lrgXHptT2G — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) May 24, 2023

Newcastle fan or not, you just can’t help but love scenes such as these ones, and the fact the film ‘Goal’ virtually predicted it nearly two decades ago makes for an even more incredible story.