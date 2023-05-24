Joao Felix offers possible clue over his future at “top club” Chelsea

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has spoken out on his future at the club as he nears the end of his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international moved from Atletico to Chelsea back in January and hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Stamford Bridge, though he’s perhaps shown some moments of quality, while he’s also previously been very highly regarded during his days as a youngster at Benfica.

It’s been a difficult few years for Felix, but one imagines he could get his career back on track in a more stable Chelsea side, with Blues fans no doubt hopeful their team can look very different under a new manager next season, and once their recent signings all settle.

Chelsea may well think there are better options out there than Felix, but the player himself seems very happy with the west Londoners, so he could be ready to stay if they are also happy to have him.

“I don’t know yet my future, but these four or five months, I’ve loved it. It’s a top club,” Felix said, as quoted by Goal.

“Everyone in the club was very good to me. My team-mates, unbelievable. I really like to be here.”