Chelsea decide to scrap end-of-season awards ceremony because they’ve been so bad

Chelsea have reportedly decided to cancel their end-of-season awards ceremony because of how badly the team has done this term.

The 2022/23 campaign has been one to forget for everyone at Stamford Bridge, with a series of poor signings and managerial changes leading to many well below-par performances on the pitch.

According to the Evening Standard, it seems Chelsea now feel it wouldn’t be appropriate to have an awards ceremony as usual due to the club languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Chelsea currently find themselves in 12th place and are set to end up with even fewer points than in that difficult 2015/16 campaign which saw them finish 10th.

It’s fair to say that no one from the men’s team can really look back at any positives from this season, and fans will just have to hope things will improve when a new manager comes in in the summer.

So far, however, Todd Boehly’s ownership of the west London club is looking pretty chaotic and a long way from the high standards achieved during Roman Abramovich’s reign.