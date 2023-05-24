Chelsea among clubs in the race for transfer of €40million-rated wonderkid

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs in the race for the potential transfer of highly-rated young Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Inter Milan are also named as potential suitors for the 19-year-old, who would cost around €40million, but Chelsea could also come into the equation, according to FC Inter News.

Scalvini looks like a huge prospect with a big future, and Chelsea would do well to add him to their ever-growing roster of top young players.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have invested a lot in signing the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke, and Scalvini could be another exciting addition for the long-term future of the club.

The report suggests Inter have had some contact over the deal already, so they appear to have made the first moves to get this deal done.

Chelsea would do well to move fast if they want to win the race for the Italy international’s signature this summer.