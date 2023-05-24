Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar has weighed in on the Mason Mount transfer saga amid speculation that he could leave the Blues at the end of the season.

Mount is coming towards the final year of his Chelsea contract, and there doesn’t appear to be much sign of him renewing his deal at Stamford Bridge, which will surely open the door for others to swoop for him.

Oscar, who played for Chelsea between 2012 and 2017, seems keen for the England international to stay, but also says that if he’s not happy at his current club then it might be a good time to move on for a new challenge.

Mount has interest from the likes of Manchester United, according to talkSPORT, and Oscar told them: “When you have a difficult season, a lot of people think that the players don’t deserve to stay in the team anymore.

“But I think Chelsea have a lot of good young players. Sometimes it’s better to keep these players and see if the coach wants these players for the team. Maybe he [Mount] can come back to play at the level that he can play at.

“Of course, he wants to play and he wants to play more. I think if he’s not happy at Chelsea, sometimes it’s better to find another team. If he’s still happy and if he wants to try and be a great player at Chelsea, he needs to stay.”

Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed if Mount ends up moving on, as he looked like he could have it in him to become a club legend after rising up from their academy into their first-team.

Things haven’t quite worked out, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the 24-year-old this summer.