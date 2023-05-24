Chelsea urged to correct past mistake and beat Arsenal to major transfer

Chelsea have been urged to make up for letting Declan Rice go as a youngster by bringing him back to the club.

The England international has become a star player for West Ham United and seems certain to earn a big move before too long, with Arsenal strongly linked with him by the Daily Mirror and others.

Rice would undoubtedly strengthen this Gunners side and could help them close the gap on Manchester City next season, but it’s easy to see why former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf is eager to see the 24-year-old back at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a hugely challenging season for Chelsea, and it could make a big difference for them next season if they bring in someone like Rice to build their midfield around.

N’Golo Kante is surely past his best now, while Mateo Kovacic is nearing the final year of his contract, so Rice could be an ideal long-term solution in that area of the pitch, while there’d also be the bonus of pipping rivals Arsenal to a potential game-changing signing.

“Chelsea must try to sign Declan Rice. People have the right to make mistakes, and Chelsea made a mistake when they got rid of him when he was younger,” Leboeuf wrote in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

“Rice is a fantastic player; he’s strong, clever, technically good, physically a monster, and tactically he can be very useful.

“It would be a big change if Chelsea signed him because, for the first time in a long time, we would have someone very strong in the middle of the park.”