Worry for Arsenal as CL giants ready to pay asking price for top transfer target

Arsenal may reportedly have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as it seems that Bayern Munich would be willing to pay his asking price.

The England international has been linked as a top priority target for Arsenal by the Daily Mirror and others in recent times, but now it seems that Bayern are stepping up their interest in him as well.

Rice could undoubtedly be a fine fit for either club, and it seems former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to work with him, having undoubtedly been impressed by him during his time working in the Premier League.

See below for details from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg…

Arsenal will no doubt hope they can remain in a strong position for the 24-year-old, who seems perfect to give them something different in midfield next season.

A younger, more dynamic player like this could be crucial for the Gunners as they prepare for Champions League football, and look to challenge Manchester City for the title again, and perhaps go a step further than they managed this term.

