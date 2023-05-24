Former striker fearful Man United could give up on ‘struggling’ star

Jadon Sancho is ‘on borrowed time’ at Manchester United.

That is the view of former striker Dwight Yorke, who has been left puzzled by the winger’s failure to live up to expectations since his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Despite arriving in the Premier League tipped as one of the country’s most impactful attackers, Sancho, 23, has struggled massively.

Inconsistent performances and failure to cement a place on either the left or the right wing has left the 23-year-old playing nothing more than a bit-part role.

His run in the team has also not been helped by a number of factors including Marcus Rashford’s form, which has seen the England international score 29 goals this season, Antony’s arrival from Ajax last summer and Alejandro Garnacho’s impressive breakthrough campaign.

Consequently, once viewed as a future star, Sancho now finds his Old Trafford future uncertain. Although Erik Ten Hag is likely to stick with the former Dortmund winger for at least one more season, Yorke has admitted that unless the young attacker can turn it around, he could find himself frozen out.

“Yeah, it’s one of a mystery, really,” the ex-forward told the Mirror.

“He had so much potential and hope for the likes of Manchester United. Huge investment, really did an amazing job when he was at Dortmund.

“Somehow the transition from there to Manchester hasn’t really worked out in the way that we all thought it might for him. Really struggled, whether it’s from a mental point of view, which seems to be well documented. He hasn’t really really lived up to the price tag.

“So yeah, he’s on borrowed time, I suppose, if you have to be fair in many respects. He hasn’t really produced the goods that we expect him.”

During his two years with Manchester United, Sancho, who has up to four years left on his deal, has scored just 11 goals in 76 matches in all competitions.