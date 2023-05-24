Everton receive blow ahead of final day; good news for Leeds & Leicester

The Premier League’s final day will see two of three teams relegated to the Championship.

Following Southampton’s confirmed relegation earlier in the campaign, Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are now tasked with avoiding the drop.

Only one will survive though, and with Sunday’s final day set to go down to the wire, fans of all three clubs will be keeping everything crossed that it won’t be their side who are demoted to England’s second tier.

As things stand, Sean Dyche’s Everton are in the driving seat. The Toffees, currently sitting 17th, are two points clear of Leicester City in 18th and 19th-placed Leeds United.

However, Dyche has been dealt a major injury crisis ahead of Sunday’s game against Bournemouth.

Full-back Nathan Patterson is expected to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s 1-1 draw against Wolves last weekend.

Elsewhere, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major doubt after the Englishman also picked up a hamstring-related injury last weekend, and consequently, is almost certain to miss his side’s final game of the season.

If either Leicester City or Leeds United are to survive, not only will they need Everton to drop points next time out, they will both need to win their respective matches against West Ham and Tottenham.