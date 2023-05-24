Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old central midfielder will be out of contract next summer and he is yet to agree on a new deal with Chelsea.

Journalist Bobby Vincent from Football Landon believes that the player is more likely to sign with the Reds instead of renewing his contract at Stamford Bridge.

It seems that there are major disagreements between the club and the player when it comes to renewing the contract and Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of the situation and sign Mount.

“At the moment, I’d say he’s more likely to join Liverpool,” Vincent said to This is Anfield. “We know [incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio] Pochettino really likes Mount and he will undoubtedly be having conversations with him to try and persuade him, but that isn’t the problem for Mount. “He wants to feel more valued by the club and he feels the offers that have come his way haven’t shown that so far.”

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the Chelsea star could prove to be a useful addition. He could replace someone like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Players like Naby Keita and James Milner will move on as free agents in the summer as well.

Mount is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching experience. Someone like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further in the coming years.

The Chelsea midfielder will add some much-needed creativity and goals to the Liverpool midfield. He is capable of playing as a central midfielder as well as the number ten. He can slot into the wide areas as well. Mason Mount’s versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool if they manage to sign him.