Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar says that he would love a move back to the club with whom he played for five years between 2012 and 2017.

Oscar signed for the Blues 11 years ago from Brazilian side Internacional, just under two months after the Stamford Bridge side won their maiden Champions League trophy, beating Bayern on penalties at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea fans took to the then 20-year old almost immediately as his two goals against Juventus in his side’s opening Champions League group game of the 2012/13 campaign proved that the Blues had a real star on their hands.

Oscar went on to make 203 appearances for the club over the following five seasons, scoring 38 and assisting 36, winning a Premier League, Europa League and an FA Cup.

His move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port in 2017 aged just 25 sparked plenty of debate at a time when the country’s league was attracting some other big names such as Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Axel Witsel, but Oscar has shown his loyalty to the Asian side, making 175 appearances and winning a league and Chinese FA Super Cup title in his six years there.

To this day, Chelsea fans still hold a place in their heart for the now 31-year old and he has told Talksport that a return to South West London is definitely something he would like.

“Of course it would be a dream to come back to Chelsea. Everyone knows the passion that I have for this club.

“I have a lot of good memories from there and I still have dreams to play for them so if I can come back to Europe or Chelsea, then hopefully we can talk, but for now I’m focusing on the title with Shanghai.”

With Chelsea’s new era under Todd Boehly’s ownership in full swing, perhaps in a few years, the American could sanction a move for Oscar to return for one last hurrah to the club that holds such a special place in his heart.