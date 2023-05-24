“I’d be amazed” – Journalist would be shocked Mason Mount ends up at fellow Premier League side

Journalist Dean Jones says that he cannot see Mason Mount signing for Arsenal this summer as rumours around his future continue to heat up.

Mount and his contract situation have been the topic of conversation amongst the Chelsea fanbase for several months and with him now being linked with many teams ahead of the summer window, the furore is reaching boiling point.

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year hasn’t had his best season in a Blues shirt this year – like many of his team mates, but with the summer window now officially opening at the earlier-than-usual date of June 14th (per The Athletic), sides will be getting their foot in the door to step in should Mount continue to stall on a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

In the past week, the 24-year has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, the latter ready to launch a £55million for him.

As highly-rated as Mount is and despite Arsenal getting ready to take part in Champions League football for the first time since 2017, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he can’t see the Gunners luring Mount to the Emirates, citing some of the previous transfers between the pair as a reason for his belief.

“I still would be amazed if this transfer actually came off and Mason Mount made that move across London to join a side who are Chelsea’s rivals.

“I mean, it’s obviously a path that’s been well worn in recent years, but usually they are players that Chelsea no longer believe are capable of playing at a certain level and Mason Mount is not that.”

Chelsea’s lack of qualification for Champions League football next season certainly won’t help them in their attempt to keep Mount at the club, especially when Arsenal and the likely-to-qualify United are interested, so Blues fans will be very anxious to see what the outcome of this saga is once the curtain comes down on the league season.