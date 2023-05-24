Jamie Carragher admits he would be a huge advocate for Liverpool signing Mason Mount this summer with his Chelsea future uncertain.

Mount has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United recently as he struggles to come to an agreement over an extension to his Chelsea contract which runs out in 2024.

As well as those two sides, Liverpool are another who are interested in the 24-year old, with Football Insider saying that the Reds, who are in need of a well-documented midfield rebuild this summer, have Mount down as one of their prime targets.

Mount, who has 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for Chelsea since making his debut at the start of the 2019/20 season, was a very popular player under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, who gave him his Blues debut four years ago and Carragher, in his latest contribution for This Is Anfield, is another figure who holds Mount in very high regard.

“Mason Mount is a funny one in that people always seem a little bit down on him for whatever reason. I’ve never got it, I’m a huge fan. He’s a Champions League winner. I really like him.”

The former Liverpool defender went on to list some of the England international’s strengths, saying that he would add some much-needed impetus in the final third of the pitch for the Reds.

“He’s got energy to press, he’d provide a greater goal threat from midfield than we have from Jordan Henderson in that position right now.

“If we brought Alexis Mac Allister and Mount in I’d be delighted with that.”

High praise from Carragher, with Liverpool another team who see something in Mount that they think he could add to their side, turning Chelsea fans into a bag of nerves about the increased possibility of him leaving this summer.