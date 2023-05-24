Instagram influencer Orla Sloan has pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing three Chelsea players last year which left the trio fearing for their safety.

The Sun have reported the story, with Sloan, who branded herself “Devil Baby”, set to find out the length of her sentence after pleading guilty to harassing and stalking Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour last year.

Sloan allegedly slept with Mount after meeting him at a party hosted by Chilwell early last year and in her court appearance today, came clean to stalking the former between June 19th and October 28th 2022 after she changed her number 21 times in an attempt to stay in contact with the 24-year old following his decision to cut ties in their six-month relationship, to which she sent him a message saying: “You must apologise or you will unlock a new character – Devil Baby.”

The 22-year old influencer, who is an ambassador for Los Angeles-based retailer Fashion Nova, also messaged then Chelsea-midfielder Gilmour between September and October 2022, with the Scottish midfielder admitting: “I have not been able to sleep and I have had to take sleeping tablets which has affected my performance.” as the stalking of him continued into his time at Brighton.

Chilwell was also a victim of her actions as she pleaded guilty to harassing the left-back without violence.

Sloan will find out the length and severity of her sentence on June 20th at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.