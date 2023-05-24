Jordi Alba set to leave Barcelona after 11 years

Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season as a free agent.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Spanish full-back will leave the Spanish giants after 11 hugely successful years.

Set to now become a free agent and available to negotiate a move to another club, Alba, 34, could find himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war.

Although no clubs have yet to be mentioned as having an interest in the experience Spaniard, given his vast experience of playing top European football, suitors are unlikely to be few and far between. Whether or not the 34-year-old could have a market in the Premier League, for example, remains unknown.

During his 11-year-long stay at the Nou Camp, Alba, who joined from Valencia in 2012 in a deal worth just £12m (TM), has gone on to lift 18 major trophies, including six La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League.

