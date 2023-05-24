Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Florentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club and he was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup with his country Morocco.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool and looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have identified the 26-year-old Moroccan as a potential target.

Apparently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has requested the club to sign the combative midfielder during the summer transfer window, and the Reds would be willing to pay around €40 million in order to secure his services.

Amrabat has proven himself for his club and country and he is certainly good enough to play for a top Premier League club.

Liverpool will part ways with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season and they will have to replace these players adequately.

Amrabat would add some much-needed physicality and defensive cover to the Liverpool midfield.

The hard-working midfielder seems like a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

The Moroccan international helped his country reach the semifinals of the World Cup and he will be hoping to compete for major trophies with Liverpool.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League this summer will be an attractive proposition for the midfielder and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table from the Reds.