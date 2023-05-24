Juventus deducted 10 points following violation of transfer rules

Juventus have been hit with a deduction of ten points in Serie A and now look set to miss out on the Champions League next season.

The Italian giants have been charged with breaking transfer rules and have seen ten points taken off their current tally in the Serie A table this season, down from an initial penalty off 15 points, lowered after an appeal.

The Federal Court of Appeal have confirmed Juve’s punishment, which sees them drop to 7th in the table, with a top four finish now highly unlikely.

The Turin outfit will have the chance to appeal this decision as well, but the club seems generally to be in disarray at the moment after the entire board quit last year.

Their former director Fabio Paratici also had to leave his position at Tottenham due to charges made against him for his time at Juve.

It is not expected that a further appeal would be successful, but it remains to be seen what their next course of action will be.