Leeds expected to keep £25m player even if they get relegated

Despite facing the possibility of being relegated back to the Championship, according to recent reports, Leeds United are set to retain American midfielder Brendan Aaronson.

That’s according to a recent report from MLS Transfers, who claim the attacking midfielder is one player not under consideration to be sold at the end of the season, regardless of where the Whites will play their football next term.

Source: Leeds have made it clear to Brendan Aaronson that he is expected to stay at the club for the 2023/2024 season regardless if they stay in the Premier League or get relegated to The Championship. pic.twitter.com/bKxeGWYd1z — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) May 23, 2023

Leeds United’s top-flight status hinges on the final day when they will host Ryan Mason’s Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. Not only do the Whites need all three points on Sunday, but if they’re to retain their top-flight status, they will need both Leicester City and Everton to drop points when they play West Ham and Bournemouth, respectively.

As for Aaronson, should Leeds United find themselves back in England’s second-tier next season, the American is likely to be one of the club’s most important players when it comes to trying to return to the big-time.