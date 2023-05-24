Liverpool and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Vinícius Júnior.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two Premier League clubs are keen on signing the 22-year-old forward at the end of the season.

Vinícius is a key player for Real Madrid and it is highly unlikely that they will sanction his departure anytime soon.

On top of that, Liverpool simply do not have the finances to sign a player of his quality. It is fair to assume that Vinicius will cost close to the european transfer record if not more.

The Brazilian international has been a phenomenal player for Real Madrid and he has helped him with major trophies in recent seasons.

Vinícius has 23 goals and 21 assists to his name across all competitions, and he could improve any team in the world.

Apart from the financial aspect of the deal, Liverpool are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next year and world-class players like Vinicius will not want to join a club in the Europa League.

As far as Newcastle and concerned, they have secured Champions League qualification, and they have the financial resources to pay a record sum for the Brazilian international. However, they are not quite at that level yet, and the player will look at the Magpies as a step down from Real Madrid.

Vinícius is likely to continue at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future and he will look to help Los Blancos win major trophies in the coming seasons.