Liverpool are reportedly ready to move for Ajax midfielder Mohamed Kudus following a big transfer revelation about Mason Mount.

The Reds’ Kudus interest has been reported by Football Transfers, with the Ghanaian being viewed as an alternative to Mount, who David Ornstein revealed this afternoon has earmarked Manchester United as his preferred destination should he leave Chelsea this summer.

Liverpool are set to lose James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita this summer on free transfers and with this news around Mount sending a message to clubs this summer, £40million rated (according to The Athletic) Kudus could be the next best option for Liverpool.

The 22-year old attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, starred for Ghana at the Qatar World Cup in the winter despite their group stage exit, scoring twice, while with Ajax this season, he has 18 goals and six assists in all competitions.

With Chelsea also valuing Mount at around £60million (per The Guardian), perhaps a move for Kudus could be the better option for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this summer.