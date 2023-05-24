Liverpool to target Wolves midfielder who is hotly linked with Barcelona

Liverpool are said to be interested in a move for Wolves’ Ruben Neves this summer with the midfielder expected to leave his club at the end of the season.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that Liverpool’s interest in Neves is concrete as they prepare for a midfield overhaul this summer.

Many are expecting Neves’ last game for Wolves to come on Sunday against Arsenal, following his emotional thanking of the fans after his side’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Molineux last weekend and then his words to Sky Sports where he indicated his desire to play Champions League football.

Barcelona’s links to Neves have been well-documented lately, with SPORT saying that he has an agreement in place to join the Spanish giants, but Liverpool are still said to be interested in him.

The expected departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on July 1st mean Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for some new faces for his engine room, and with his side still having the slimmest of hopes for Champions League football, they will feel that they stand a very big chance of signing Neves this summer.