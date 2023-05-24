Liverpool may reportedly also have some interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of a revamp of their midfield options this summer.

The highly-rated young Belgian has had a superb season for Southampton despite the team’s poor form overall, and there seems likely to be plenty of interest in him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Goal, Lavia has admirers at Anfield, and it’s suggested that if he plays well against the Reds this weekend then that might not do his chances of a move any harm.

Lavia looks like he could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, and there’s surely room for a younger player to come in and eventually replace the ageing Fabinho, whose form has dipped a little this term.

LFC would surely be up against Chelsea for Lavia, however, with the 19-year-old supposedly “loved” by the Blues, while there is also a special connection there with Joe Shields, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Discussing Lavia’s future and links with Chelsea, Romano recently told Give Me Sport: “Romeo Lavia is a player Chelsea love. Chelsea have Joe Shields at the club, who is the director who signed Romeo Lavia for Manchester City’s Academy and then signed Romeo Lavia at Southampton.

“He’s the man who has built the career of Romeo Lavia, so it’s normal to have this kind of link. They are pursuing the player but it’s not the only option.”