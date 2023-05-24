Man City team news: Haaland returns as Guardiola names strong starting XI for Brighton test

If Brighton and Hove Albion thought that they might be in for an easier ride against Man City on Wednesday night, that was quickly dispelled with the announcement of the team news.

Pep Guardiola, despite his side having already won the 2022/23 Premier League title, and with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come, has named an incredibly strong XI for the match at the AMEX Stadium.

The relentlessness with which the Catalan goes after his quest for footballing perfection is admirable, and with Erling Haaland back in the starting line-up, a Brighton back line that is without Lewis Dunk, could be up against it.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘They can ban me’ – Gareth Southgate puts a marker down against his FA employers over Toney Gareth Southgate reveals that England winger admitted he wasn’t at the level required to represent his country for their upcoming matches More bad news for Chelsea as Todd Boehly decides to concentrate on his other business interests

Ederson is given a rest in goal with Stefan Ortega Moreno deputising. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rodri, Rico Lewis, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden make up the rest of the XI.

It’s a night where City can stretch their lead over second-placed Arsenal to 10 points – something that seemed inconceivable just a few weeks ago.

? TEAM NEWS ? XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Rodrigo, Lewis, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Charles, O’Reilly, Palmer, Robertson, Knight#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/OtVP1IhkyW — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 24, 2023

It’s a testament to the way in which Guardiola works that, even when there is nothing at stake other than professional pride, the manager is insistent on doing things the right way.

With Brighton being a physical side there is a little risk involved, for any injuries at this stage of the season could see players ruled out for some of the biggest games of their lives.