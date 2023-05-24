Manchester United have “contacts” as they try to revive midfielder transfer

Manchester United have reportedly had some contacts over the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

The France international is still appreciated by Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, who wanted him a year ago and seemingly still wants him, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

Rabiot looks like a fine option for the Red Devils on a free transfer, but Romano has also stressed that things are not yet advanced, and that the 28-year-old also has a proposal for a new contract on the table from Juventus.

It will be interesting to see what Rabiot decides, but he could be a fine option to give United more depth in midfield without needing to spend a fortune.

Ten Hag signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer, but Rabiot could be an upgrade on other midfielders like Scott McTominay and Fred in this MUFC squad.

Rabiot has previously also been linked with Liverpool by both Football Insider and 90min, and it would be intriguing to see him in action in the Premier League.