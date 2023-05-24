Man Utd could sign two strikers and have alternatives as they’re ready to walk away from Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be in the market for two strikers this summer, and have a long list of targets in mind in case they decide to walk away from the potential transfer of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

It won’t be easy to negotiate with Spurs, but it seems the Red Devils are ready to explore Kane as one option, though they also have the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez on their radar, according to 90min.

Kane would undoubtedly be the most tempting option there due to his proven record in the Premier League, though that means it’s also probably the most difficult deal for the club to get done.

If Man Utd were to go all in for the England international, it could see the saga drag on for much of the summer, so it seems wise to look at alternatives.

90min suggest that scouts have recommended exciting young talents like Sesko and Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, but it might also be tempting to move for more ready-made options like Vlahovic, Osimhen or Martinez.

All three have proven themselves in Serie A and look like they’d adjust well to the challenges of the Premier League, whereas Sesko and Kudus have so far performed at a slightly lower level in Austria and the Netherlands, respectively.