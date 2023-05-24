Sergej Milinkovic-Savić has been linked with a move away from Lazio at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and Lazio have failed to agree on a contract extension with him so far.

They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next summer and therefore they are prepared to cash in on him in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Sport Mediaset, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing the midfielder this summer and they will face competition from Newcastle United as well. The report further states that the player could be available for just €25 million.

The Gunners will have to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have been linked with players like Declan Rice. Arsenal have not been able to rotate their midfield unit because of the lack of depth in their squad. They will need a bigger squad to do well in the UEFA Champions League next year.

Milinkovic-Savić has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he will add some much-needed goals, creativity and defensive cover to the side. The 28-year-old is a complete midfielder who could improve Arsenal immensely. He has nine goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Similarly, he could partner Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield next year. He would be a massive upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will also have to add more quality to their side. They have already secured Champions League qualification and they need better players to do well in the european competition next year. Bruno Guimaraes has been their best midfielder and the Brazilian needs more help and support from his teammates.

The 28-year-old Serbian could form a quality partnership with Guimaraes at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.