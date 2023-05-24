Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Frenchman could be on his way out of the Spanish club this summer as he is not comfortable playing as a right-back for them.

A report from Fichajes claims that Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on securing his services this summer.

Kounde wants to play in his natural position as the central defender and a move to Manchester United or Arsenal could provide him with the platform to do so.

The 24-year-old was highly rated around Europe when he joined Barcelona and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class defender.

Manchester United could certainly use someone like him, especially if players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof decide to leave the club in the summer. The two players have struggled for game time at Old Trafford and they might need to leave in order to play regularly.

Kounde could form a quality partnership in a back three with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have struggled in the absence of William Saliba in recent weeks and the Gunners will have to add more depth and quality to their back line as well. Kounde would be an excellent acquisition for Mikel Arteta.

Both teams are highly likely to compete in the Champions League next year and they will be an attractive destination for players.

It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Barcelona for the 24-year-old Frenchman in the coming weeks.