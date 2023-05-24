Brazilian international Vinícius Júnior has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Manchester United are keen on signing the 22-year-old attacker at the end of the season and the Brazilian could look to leave Real Madrid following the recent incidents of racism in La Liga.

The Real Madrid attacker has been subjected to racial abuse for a number of weeks and he is thought to be unhappy with the situation in Spain.

Manchester United are ready to secure his services this summer and they would be willing to pay in excess of €200 million for him.

Vinícius is one of the best players in the world and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants will not want to lose him at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the attacker to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in attacking reinforcements. They have been overly reliant on Marcus Rushford for goals this season. Vinícius Júnior could form a quality attacking partnership with the England international and he could transform Manchester United in the final third.

The Brazilian will add goals and assists to Erik tej Hag’s attack. He has 23 goals and 21 assists to his name across all competitions. The 22-year-old is a world-class player who has won major trophies with Real Madrid and he could help Manchester United compete for the league title and the Champions League next season.