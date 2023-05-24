Manchester United to make £55m bid for Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a £55million transfer bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and this has led to plenty of speculation over his future in recent times.

And it now seems that Man Utd are stepping things up by preparing to discuss a £55m deal for Mount, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

Mount could be a fine signing for the Red Devils, and makes sense as someone who could be seen as a good fit for what Erik ten Hag is after right now, with ESPN recently claiming they were considering a similar style of player in Leicester’s James Maddison as they look for a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen.

Mount could also surely be a good fit for Arsenal right now, with the Gunners in need of some younger players in midfield, while Granit Xhaka’s future is in serious doubt as he seemingly closes in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, as per The Athletic and others.

Liverpool are also a little light in midfield, and the 24-year-old could help them improve on this disappointing campaign by providing an upgrade on departing stars like Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.