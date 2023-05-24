Manchester United are said to be preparing the start of their chase for Harry Kane ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

This is according to The Guardian, who say that United boss Erik ten Hag is “obsessed” with Kane as the Red Devils look for a new number nine ahead of next season.

United’s need for a striker is probably their biggest of any other position in the squad, with Wout Weghorst unlikely to return following the expiration of his loan and Anthony Martial seemingly not the man they can rely on going forward.

Kane has once again been Tottenham’s best player this season in what has been a rather underwhelming one for them, scoring 28 league goals as he edges ever closer to Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

With the England man’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expiring in 2024, rumours of a move away from the club are hotting up, with many football fans expecting the 29-year old to be playing for a different club from next season as they feel a transfer is what he needs to stand a chance of winning some deserved honours, something he hasn’t done once in his nine years at Spurs.

With The Times reporting in March that the Lilywhites will accept no less than £100million for their captain this summer, it’ll be very interesting to see who, if anyone, coughs up that fee for a man with just 12 months remaining on his contract, despite what he offers as a number nine.