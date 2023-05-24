Liverpool are reportedly not keen on getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and yet is expected to have a huge asking price this summer.

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea could demand as much as £85m for Mount, which could put Liverpool off battling Man Utd for his signature.

This is despite the Reds already doing a lot of leg work on the potential deal and attempting to sell their project to Mount as he considers his future.

The report states that United also have a genuine interest in the 24-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if he does indeed end up moving for that kind of fee.

On his day, Mount could undoubtedly be an £85m player, but Football Transfers metrics suggest he’s over-priced at the moment.

The former Derby County loanee is a free agent in just over a year’s time, and hasn’t had the best of seasons with Chelsea, so Liverpool might do well to look elsewhere.

The Merseyside giants need to make changes in midfield after a disappointing season but can surely find better value for money alternatives.