Mason Mount would prefer to join Manchester United should he fail to agree extension with Chelsea

Reports suggest that Mason Mount would lean towards a move to Manchester United this summer should he fail to agree a new deal with Chelsea.

This is according to David Ornstein, who says that Old Trafford is Mount’s desired destination over of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 24-year old midfielder has been one of the most talked about players transfer-wise in recent months as his contract negotiations with the Stamford Bridge side, for whom he has made 195 appearances, continue to stall.

2022/23 has been a difficult season for Mount, who has only scored three goals and assisted six in 35 matches this season, and with the summer transfer window opening on June 14th, the Chelsea hierarchy will be fighting tooth and nail to come to an agreement with their two-time Player of the Year.

Mount recently returned to training following surgery on an abdominal injury but isn’t expected to feature in his side’s clash against United tomorrow, leaving him in a position to ensure he gets himself fully fit for the final game of the season on Sunday against Newcastle.

Having not featured for the Blues since April 15th, Chelsea fans will hope that they haven’t already seen the last of their talented midfielder who has proved over his past four years as a senior player at the club that he has all the ability to become truly world-class.