Newcastle United are set for an important summer transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

And one player expected to depart St James’ Park at the earliest opportunity is full-back Javier Manquillo.

The Spanish defender, following the arrival of club captain Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid last summer, has fallen way down in Eddie Howe’s pecking order, and consequently, has been forced to accept just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this campaign.

With his contract expiring next year and no signs of renewal, the Magpies are expected to part ways with the 29-year-old, and according to a recent report from AS, there is already an ‘operation’ underway to bring the former Atletico defender back to Spain.

Interestingly, although clubs have not been specifically named, AS claim the Magpies’ number 19 has offers from sides in four different counties.

During his six years on Tyneside, Manquillo, who represented Spain’s under-21s earlier in his career, has featured in 110 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing seven assists along the way.