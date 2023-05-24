Premier League agree earlier than usual opening of summer transfer window

The rumours have swirled for a while around various Premier League players, but soon the reality will be known.

Will Declan Rice sign for Arsenal? Have Liverpool done enough to tempt Alexis Mac Allister to move from the south coast? Are we likely to see Mason Mount in a Chelsea shirt next season?

Those questions and more will begin to be answered once the summer transfer window opens for business.

This year the answers might well be known a little earlier than usual too, as The Athletic (subscription required) have reported that the window will be opening on Wednesday, June 14th.

Clubs will be allowed to buy and sell from that date until 11pm on Friday, September 1, so it gives everyone involved in the bigger deals particularly, plenty of time to be able to get certain transfers over the line.

Though the extended nature of the window could be seen as a positive sign, it could also follow that some agents, players or clubs will dilly-dally for that bit longer, putting deals in jeopardy.

Those clubs who are switched on and serious about what’s needed for forthcoming seasons should be looking to get their business done early before things turn into Dutch auctions which benefits nobody.

Chelsea, for example, with a new manager expected and a number of players to rid themselves of in order to trim their squad effectively, are likely to appreciate the extra time perhaps more than some other clubs.