Southampton announce Ruben Selles will depart as manager this summer

Southampton have officially announced that manager Ruben Selles will depart the club at the end of the season as Championship football beckons next year.

The club released a statement earlier this afternoon announcing that the three-month permanent tenure of Selles as manager will be coming to a close, with the Spaniard unable to guide the club to Premier League survival.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has held conversations with men’s first team manager, Ruben Selles, and decided that his contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of the season.

“The club wants to place on record its thanks to Ruben for taking on the managerial position at a difficult time for the club and for giving his all as we attempted to stay in the Premier League.”

Selles’ eventual departure comes amid reports that the Saints have agreed terms for Swansea boss Russell Martin to make the switch from South Wales to the south coast as the St. Mary’s side prepare for their first season as a Championship side in 11 years.