Tottenham and West Ham in tug of war for highly-rated centre-back

Although London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been operating at different ends of the Premier League table throughout the 2022/23 campaign, their problems have largely been the same.

Defensively both have been poor, and Tottenham have actually let in more goals this season than their near neighbours.

Spurs’ 62 conceded is quite a bit more than the Hammers 53, but a more potent attack is what’s seen the north Londoners in eighth position whilst the east Londoners languish down in 14th.

Clearly, both need to tighten up in the centre of their defences, and to that end, according to Football League World, Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards has become a player of interest.

It’s unlikely the player would’ve been available had his side not blown a 4-0 first leg lead in the League One Play Off semi-finals. Such is how careers can change in an instant.

Whether he would be able to go straight into either side is something that can only be answered once one or the other decides to firm up their interest with a bid that’s acceptable to Posh.

Given that another season in League One isn’t really going to help the clubs financial position, it’s unlikely to be too much of a problem for either Premier League side, and the next playing destination may purely come down to Edwards’ own desire.