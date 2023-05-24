Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Argentine striker Lukas Beltrán.

The 22-year-old has done quite well for River Plate this season, scoring eight goals and picking up one assist across all competitions. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham who are in need of attacking reinforcements.

As per TNT Sports, Spurs will face competition from Milan, Atletico Madrid and Napoli as well.

They have been overly dependent on Harry Kane for goals and the England international clearly needs more help and support from his teammates.

Signing another reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for the North London club this summer and the 22-year-old Argentine would be a quality long-term investment.

Lucas Beltrán is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a key player for Tottenham in the long run. He could be the ideal understudy to Harry Kane for now, and then replace England international in the long run.

The 29-year-old England striker has been linked with a move away from Spurs in the coming months. His contract will expire in the summer of 2024 and the London giants have not been able to agree on a new deal with him yet.

Tottenham signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan during the January transfer window in order to boost their attacking options, and the Dutchman is set to return to his parent club at the end of the season.

Summer signing Richarlison has not been able to live up to the expectations and Son Heung-min has been a shadow of his former self. Beltrán would be a much-needed signing for Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.