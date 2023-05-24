Transfer news: Neymar Man Utd truth, fresh Rabiot talks, Kounde Barca future, LFC advanced midfielder talks & more

Hello and welcome to another Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this and more exclusive content ad-free and straight to your inbox 7 days a week!

AC Milan

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi could get the opportunity to leave AC Milan in the summer with English and Turkish clubs keen on signing him, but it’s not something advanced now. Aston Villa are not working on this possibility as things stand, despite recent reports.

Ajax

Jurrien Timber on his future: “I never shout that I want to leave. Last summer I rejected proposals from really big clubs…Staying at Ajax this summer is not ruled out, no.”

Arsenal

It’s official: Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, as confirmed by the club yesterday.

Saka on his new deal: “I’m just really happy. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club. I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be.”

Arsenal have made a new proposal to Reiss Nelson with a four-year contract. The ball is in the player’s court now, as he also has approaches from English, French, and Italian clubs ahead of becoming a free agent this summer.

Arsenal have the option to extend Martin Odegaard‘s current contract until June 2026, but negotiations will take place soon over new long term deal. Odegaard loves the club and Arsenal want Martin to be part of their project for the long run.

Arsenal have a concrete interest in Joao Cancelo, but how likely is a deal? Click here to find out more!

Arsenal could join the race for James Maddison this summer, but Declan Rice remains their priority in midfield (Mirror)

Barcelona

Barca director Mateu Alemany on rumours of Jules Kounde not happy playing right-back and his possible departure: “Kounde? We’re going to resolve internal situations internally.”

Xavi: “I spoke with Kounde and I was clear with him. I know there are a lot of stories — but the player left the meeting happy and same for me. There are no problems. The conversation has been clear, no problem and no issues.”

Borussia Dortmund

There is confidence to get Mats Hummels to sign a new contract at Borussia Dortmund soon. It’s not sealed yet but it’s progressing well to final stages. BVB hope for Hummels to sign paperwork in the next few days.

Brighton

Pep Guardiola: “Pay attention to what I’m about to say, I’m convinced in what I’m saying that Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years. Brighton deserve the compliments and success.”

De Zerbi on Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo: “City could be their last home game, but I don’t know. They have the possibility to move because they deserve to play in another level.”

Mac Allister to Liverpool is advanced, but not done yet, while two or three clubs are in the race for Caicedo.

Chelsea

Joao Felix confirms he wants to stay at Chelsea: “I don’t know yet on my future, but I loved these months. I would really like to be here. It’s a top club, everyone here has been really good to me.”

Everton

Everton confirm exclusive news on the contract extension for Abdou Doucoure — the club has activated the option to extend the agreement. His deal is now valid for one more year.

Galatasaray

Members of Galatasaray’s board are in UK for negotiations. Two English clubs are keen on signing Sacha Boey and Victor Nelsson. Gala will only consider bids for more than €25m for Boey, and have the same asking price for Nelsson. There’s also interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, who has a €35m release clause.

Juventus

There have been contacts as Manchester United are interested again in Adrien Rabiot. There is no official bid, and Juventus have also made Rabiot a proposal over a new contract, so the player will decide his future soon. United appreciate the player, though, with Erik ten Hag a big fan since also trying to sign him last summer.

Lazio

Lazio director Tare on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic contract expiring in June 2024: “We will meet soon to discuss the situation. Anything can happen, it’s also possible for Sergej to be sold to another club. He likes and respects the club, coach and president.”