Unai Emery keen to sign West Ham player who’s been at the club since 2015

Despite being heavily linked with a return to former club River Plate, West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Aston Villa.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Argentine midfielder is on Unai Emery’s summer shortlist of potential midfield reinforcements with the Spaniard already sounding out the playmaker’s representatives.

Starting just two Premier League games all season, Lanzini is clearly out of favour with David Moyes, and with the South American set to be out of contract next month, this summer looks to be the time he will move on the Hammers.

During his eight years in London, Lanzini, who has represented Argentina on five occasions, has scored 32 goals and provided 28 assists in 225 matches in all competitions.