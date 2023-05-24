Unai Emery keen to sign West Ham player who’s been at the club since 2015

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite being heavily linked with a return to former club River Plate, West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Aston Villa.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Argentine midfielder is on Unai Emery’s summer shortlist of potential midfield reinforcements with the Spaniard already sounding out the playmaker’s representatives.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton receive blow ahead of final day; good news for Leeds & Leicester
Liverpool fear Man United bidding war over Mason Mount as Chelsea expect crazy transfer fee
After Gnonto another player is in talks to leave Leeds; exit is imminent

Starting just two Premier League games all season, Lanzini is clearly out of favour with David Moyes, and with the South American set to be out of contract next month, this summer looks to be the time he will move on the Hammers.

During his eight years in London, Lanzini, who has represented Argentina on five occasions, has scored 32 goals and provided 28 assists in 225 matches in all competitions.

More Stories Manuel Lanzini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.