Video: Brighton’s Welbeck crashes shot against the bar with Man City keeper beaten

It had already been a thoroughly entertaining game at the AMEX Stadium, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck almost sent the home fans into ecstasy with a wickedly struck free-kick.

The dead ball situation was ideally placed just outside of the area and off centre to Man City’s right-hand side.

As Welbeck stepped up he addressed the ball with some venom, and it would’ve beaten Stefan Ortega Moreno all ends up had it been on target.

As it was, the ball cannoned back off the crossbar and to safety as far as the visitors were concerned.

Danny Welbeck hits the bar with a wonderful free-kick! #BHAMCI

pic.twitter.com/fgIWH3kNal — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) May 24, 2023

¡SONIDO METÁLICO! El tiro libre de Welbeck se estrelló en el travesaño de Ortega. ? Mirá la #Premier por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/4H2ElBgA0U — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 24, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and ESPN