Video: Brighton’s Welbeck crashes shot against the bar with Man City keeper beaten

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
It had already been a thoroughly entertaining game at the AMEX Stadium, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck almost sent the home fans into ecstasy with a wickedly struck free-kick.

The dead ball situation was ideally placed just outside of the area and off centre to Man City’s right-hand side.

As Welbeck stepped up he addressed the ball with some venom, and it would’ve beaten Stefan Ortega Moreno  all ends up had it been on target.

As it was, the ball cannoned back off the crossbar and to safety as far as the visitors were concerned.

Pictures from beIN Sports and ESPN

