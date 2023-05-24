Video: Bukayo Saka delights Ian Wright with answer to Arsenal question

It normally doesn’t take much to see former Arsenal star Ian Wright’s face to break out into a beaming smile, and Bukayo Saka managed it with a one word answer to his question.

Saka has recently signed a new contract with the north Londoners, with Sky Sports noting that it’s a four-year deal until 2027.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘I don’t know’ – Frank Lampard gets evasive and irritated when asked about Mason Mount’s Chelsea future Video: Man City fan Noel Gallagher agrees on air to watch the UCL final in a San Diego bar with supporters Premier League agree earlier than usual opening of summer transfer window

That means that the England international can carry on developing under Mikel Arteta’s expert stewardship, and it will surely give the club confidence that they can remain attractive to international class players despite the disappointing way the season ended.

When Wrighty asked Saka ‘Where are we?’ his answer elicited that cheeky smile beloved by so many.