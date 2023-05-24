Video: Enciso fires an absolute rocket into the top corner to equalise against Man City

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
Anything Man City can do, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion can seemingly do better, with Julio Enciso getting the AMEX Stadium up on their feet with a stunning strike.

The hosts had gone behind to Phil Foden’s opener, but they weren’t behind for long thanks to consistent pressing and harrying from the Seagulls.

When the equaliser came it was well worth the gate money. As Brighton poured forward, the 19-year-old found himself in space and just let fly.

The strike got the finish it deserved too as it nestled in the top corner to bring the hosts level.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

