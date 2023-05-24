Video: Enciso fires an absolute rocket into the top corner to equalise against Man City

Anything Man City can do, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion can seemingly do better, with Julio Enciso getting the AMEX Stadium up on their feet with a stunning strike.

The hosts had gone behind to Phil Foden’s opener, but they weren’t behind for long thanks to consistent pressing and harrying from the Seagulls.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Haaland puts it on a plate for Foden to give Man City 1-0 lead at Brighton Video: Brighton’s Welbeck crashes shot against the bar with Man City keeper beaten Instagram influencer known as “Devil Baby” admits to stalking and harassing three Chelsea players

When the equaliser came it was well worth the gate money. As Brighton poured forward, the 19-year-old found himself in space and just let fly.

The strike got the finish it deserved too as it nestled in the top corner to bring the hosts level.

OH MY WORD! ? Julio Enciso with a rocket into the top corner to level the game! ? pic.twitter.com/EGx7oWWFPZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer