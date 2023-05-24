Video: Haaland puts it on a plate for Foden to give Man City 1-0 lead at Brighton

When the opening goal came at the AMEX Stadium where Brighton and Hove Albion were hosting Premier League champions, Man City, there was no surprise that Erling Haaland was involved but on this occasion he was the supplier rather than executioner.

The Norwegian’s elite understanding of space and positioning of his colleagues saw him in behind and then able to tee up a chance on a plate for Phil Foden.

Though it wasn’t the cleanest of strikes by the England international, he managed to find the net to give the visitors the lead.

Breakthrough for Manchester City ? Erling Haaland puts it on a plate for Phil Foden to give City the lead ? pic.twitter.com/ntYiULTSxv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2023

What a match we have on our hands! Foden finds the back of the net and the Champions strike first!

?: @USANetwork | #BHAMCI pic.twitter.com/BdVFiDkM1E — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 24, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer