Video: ‘I don’t know’ – Frank Lampard gets evasive and irritated when asked about Mason Mount’s Chelsea future

With just a few days left until the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Mason Mount could well have already played his last game for Chelsea.

The midfielder has been injured and as Frank Lampard noted in his pre-match press conference for the game against Man United, Mount again won’t feature.

He was then asked by a reporter if the player was a ‘lost cause’ in terms of whether he could still stay at the club.

Lampard became irritated and evasive and simply said the issue was between player and club.

"It's between Mason and the club." Frank Lampard responds to a question about whether Mason Mount has played his final game for Chelsea… pic.twitter.com/Pr3m74YzJg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 24, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News