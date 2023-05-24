Video: Man City fan Noel Gallagher agrees on air to watch the UCL final in a San Diego bar with supporters

Manchester City
Posted by

Sometimes you’ve just got to shoot your shot haven’t you, and one enterprising Man City fan did just that when speaking live to Noel Gallagher on a radio show.

The musician was in the studio with Jim White and Simon Jordan for their talkSPORT show, when a supporter by the name of Kristi rang in from San Diego where it was 4.30am.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League agree earlier than usual opening of summer transfer window
Video: West Ham’s Declan Rice drops biggest hint yet that he’s about to join Bayern Munich
Unai Emery keen to sign West Ham player who’s been at the club since 2015

Explaining that she was ringing on behalf of the San Diego Man City Supporters Club, she wanted to pass on an invitation for Noel to watch the match in a bar with the fan club.

Incredibly, live on air, he agreed.

More Stories Jim White noel gallagher simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.