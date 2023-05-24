Video: Man City fan Noel Gallagher agrees on air to watch the UCL final in a San Diego bar with supporters

Sometimes you’ve just got to shoot your shot haven’t you, and one enterprising Man City fan did just that when speaking live to Noel Gallagher on a radio show.

The musician was in the studio with Jim White and Simon Jordan for their talkSPORT show, when a supporter by the name of Kristi rang in from San Diego where it was 4.30am.

Explaining that she was ringing on behalf of the San Diego Man City Supporters Club, she wanted to pass on an invitation for Noel to watch the match in a bar with the fan club.

Incredibly, live on air, he agreed.