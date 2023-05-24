(Video) Gabby Agbonlahor labels Arsenal star as ‘one of the best in world’

Arsenal may not have lifted the Premier League this season, but their fans still have something to cheer about.

Bukayo Saka, 21, recently penned a new deal keeping him at the Emirates until at least 2027.

The young winger has enjoyed another excellent campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

Undoubtedly one of the Gunners’ most important players, as well as coming through their youth system, retaining the 21-year-old was seen as a priority, and pundit Gabby Agbonlahor understands why.

Speaking to talkSport about Arsenal’s impressive number seven, the ex-Villa forward said: “He’s one of the best wingers in the world. What an asset he is to the club as well.”