Video: ‘Today we all wear 20’ – Real Madrid stars to sport Vini Jr shirts in the warm up against Rayo

It appears that Real Madrid are preparing to send out a strong statement in support of their player Vini Jr. ahead of their match on Wednesday night against Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos have released a short video on their social media channels which shows that every player’s spot in the dressing room has a No.20 shirt laid out on it, resplendent with Vini Jr’s name.

As the players take to the field for their warm up before the game, it’s expected that they will all wear the shirt of their team-mate to highlight the horrific racist abuse he has had to put up with throughout the league season but particularly of late.

‘Today we all wear 20’ is the message that millions will see across various social platforms.